Eight-year-old girl tortured to death for releasing pet parrots, police say

(CNN) An 8-year-old girl illegally employed as a maid has been killed by her employers in Rawalpindi, Pakistan for letting their pet parrots escape, police say.

On Sunday, the child, named Zohra, opened a parrot cage to feed the birds but they flew away, according to Rawalpindi police superintendent Zia Uddin.

As punishment, Zohra's employers, who run a business buying and selling animals, beat her unconscious before abandoning her at a local hospital, where she died on Monday.

The hospital called the police, and two suspects have now been arrested, Uddin said.

An initial police investigation, known locally as a first information report (FIR), said: "The victim was brought to the hospital and was still alive. She had injuries on her face, hands, below her rib cage and legs. She also had wounds on her thighs, which suggested that she might have been sexually assaulted."

