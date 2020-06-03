Former Lesotho first lady re-arrested for killing of husband's ex-wife

(CNN) Former Lesotho first lady Maesaiah Thabane has been re-arrested for the killing of her husband's ex-wife, police said Wednesday.

Thabane will remain in custody until June 16, after her bail was revoked on allegations that due process was not followed during her first court appearance in February when she was charged with murder, police Commissioner Holomo Molibeli told CNN.

Molibeli said the former first lady is back behind bars on a technicality because the prosecution was not allowed to make arguments opposing her bail during the hearing.

The bail amount of 1,000 maloti ($58) was also paid long after she was released and not upon her release in February, the commissioner said.

CNN has made repeated attempts to reach Maesaiah Thabane's lawyer but has yet to hear back. Neither she nor her husband, former Prime Minister Thomas Thabane, have spoken publicly about the allegations.

