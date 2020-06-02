The world lost a football pitch-sized area of tropical forest every six seconds in 2019

By Jack Guy and Maija Ehlinger, CNN

Updated 10:55 AM ET, Tue June 2, 2020

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Brazil lost the most primary forest of any country in 2019.
Brazil lost the most primary forest of any country in 2019.

(CNN)The world lost 3.8 million hectares of tropical primary forest in 2019 -- equivalent to a football pitch every six seconds -- according to a new report published Tuesday.

The loss of tropical primary forest makes up about a third of the 11.9 million hectares of tree cover that was lost last year, reveals a report from Global Forest Watch (GFW).
Primary forests are described as "some of the densest, wildest and most ecologically significant forests" in the world and are particularly important for carbon storage and biodiversity.
The hardest hit areas were in South America, Africa and Southeast Asia, the report says.
    The report, which uses data gathered by the University of Maryland, shows primary forest loss was 2.8% higher in 2019 than the previous year.
    Animal rescuer Marcus Fillinger carries a burned kangaroo on February 4 in Peak View, Australia. Fillinger tranquilized the wounded animal for transport to a recovery center.
    Photos: In photos: Bushfires rage through Australia
    Animal rescuer Marcus Fillinger carries a burned kangaroo on February 4 in Peak View, Australia. Fillinger tranquilized the wounded animal for transport to a recovery center.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 105
    A bushfire burns near the town of Bumbalong, south of Canberra on February 2.
    Photos: In photos: Bushfires rage through Australia
    A bushfire burns near the town of Bumbalong, south of Canberra on February 2.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 105
    Horses panic as a fire burns near Canberra, Australia, on Saturday, February 1.
    Photos: In photos: Bushfires rage through Australia
    Horses panic as a fire burns near Canberra, Australia, on Saturday, February 1.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 105
    A firefighter coats a bridge with foam as a bushfire burns near Moruya, Australia, on Saturday, January 25.
    Photos: In photos: Bushfires rage through Australia
    A firefighter coats a bridge with foam as a bushfire burns near Moruya, Australia, on Saturday, January 25.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 105
    In this long-exposure photo, a car&#39;s taillights streak at left as a wildfire glows at dusk near Clear Range, Australia, on Friday, January 31.
    Photos: In photos: Bushfires rage through Australia
    In this long-exposure photo, a car's taillights streak at left as a wildfire glows at dusk near Clear Range, Australia, on Friday, January 31.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 105
    An airplane dumps fire retardant behind houses at the foot of Mount Tennent as fire creeps through the Namadgi National Park in Canberra on Thursday, January 30.
    Photos: In photos: Bushfires rage through Australia
    An airplane dumps fire retardant behind houses at the foot of Mount Tennent as fire creeps through the Namadgi National Park in Canberra on Thursday, January 30.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 105
    People embrace near the scene of a &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2020/01/23/australia/australia-firefighter-crash-intl-hnk/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;water tanker plane crash&lt;/a&gt; in Cooma, Australia, on Thursday, January 23. Three American crew members died in the crash.
    Photos: In photos: Bushfires rage through Australia
    People embrace near the scene of a water tanker plane crash in Cooma, Australia, on Thursday, January 23. Three American crew members died in the crash.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 105
    Flying embers are seen in this long-exposure photo from Moruya on Thursday, January 23.
    Photos: In photos: Bushfires rage through Australia
    Flying embers are seen in this long-exposure photo from Moruya on Thursday, January 23.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 105
    A young koala named Jeremy receives medical attention for burns at the Healesville Sanctuary in Badger Creek, Australia, on January 23.
    Photos: In photos: Bushfires rage through Australia
    A young koala named Jeremy receives medical attention for burns at the Healesville Sanctuary in Badger Creek, Australia, on January 23.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 105
    Firefighters battle the Morton Fire as it burns a home near Bundanoon, Australia, on January 23.