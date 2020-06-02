The world lost a football pitch-sized area of tropical forest every six seconds in 2019

(CNN) The world lost 3.8 million hectares of tropical primary forest in 2019 -- equivalent to a football pitch every six seconds -- according to a new report published Tuesday.

The loss of tropical primary forest makes up about a third of the 11.9 million hectares of tree cover that was lost last year, reveals a report from Global Forest Watch (GFW).

Primary forests are described as "some of the densest, wildest and most ecologically significant forests" in the world and are particularly important for carbon storage and biodiversity.

The hardest hit areas were in South America, Africa and Southeast Asia, the report says.

The report, which uses data gathered by the University of Maryland, shows primary forest loss was 2.8% higher in 2019 than the previous year.