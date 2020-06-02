NBA Hall of Famer Wes Unseld dies at 74

(CNN) Wes Unseld, the burly Hall of Famer who led the then-Washington Bullets to the franchise's only NBA championship, died Tuesday morning, his family said in a statement. He was 74.

Unseld's family said he passed away surrounded by relatives and following lengthy health battles, most recently with pneumonia.

"He was the rock of our family -- an extremely devoted patriarch who reveled in being with his wife, children, friends and teammates," his family wrote. "He was our hero and loved playing and working around the game of basketball for the cities of Baltimore and Washington D.C., cities he proudly wore on his chest for so many years."

Statement from the family of Wes Unseld.



Selected with the second overall pick in the 1968 draft by the Baltimore Bullets, Unseld made an immediate impact and changed the fortunes of the franchise -- now known as the Washington Wizards.

In his first season in Baltimore, he guided the team to a 57-25 record -- 21 more wins than the prior year -- and led the Bullets to their first-ever playoff appearance.

