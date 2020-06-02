(CNN) Texas football coach Tom Herman empathizes with black student-athletes and the double standard that he says fans have regarding them.

Discussing race relations in an interview with the Austin American-Statesman on Monday , Herman said he knows that something as simple as being pulled over for making an illegal U-turn can be a very different experience for him, compared to his black student-athletes.

"I will never know, you will never know, none of us will ever know what it's like to have that genuine fear," Herman told the American-Statesman.

"When I make an illegal U-turn and get pulled over, I fear about what the cost of the ticket is going to be. I don't fear that I'm going to get dragged out of my car and maybe killed because of something I said or did. And that's real for them."

Herman does not believe that the average fan can relate, and he believes that there is a double standard.

