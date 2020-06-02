Some police officers are showing solidarity with protesters in several US cities

A Connecticut State Trooper prays with a protester in the middle of Interstate 84 after it was closed down during demonstrations in Hartford Monday.
(CNN)Americans have been protesting the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police for days on end in dozens of cities throughout the United States.

While tensions between police and demonstrators have heated up in many places, some officers have shown solidarity with the movement by hugging protesters, praying with them, mourning with them, and taking a knee to honor Floyd.
Atlanta officers take a knee before protesters.
In Atlanta, Georgia, a line of police officers holding shields during a protest Monday near Centennial Olympic park kneeled in front of demonstrators.
In another image, an officer wearing a gas mask, helmet and vest was seen embracing a demonstrator in a hug on the fourth day of protests in the southern city.
    An officer clad in a helmet and mask hugs a protester.
    The Denver Chief of Police Paul Pazen joined in with demonstrators Monday, linking arms with attendees.
    Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen links arms with people protesting.
    On Sunday, Pazen said dozens of his officers had been injured while responding to the protests but were eager to return and protect the rights of demonstrators.
    Chief of Department of the New York City Police, Terence Monahan, hugs an activist.
    In New York, Chief of Department of the New York City Police, Terence Monahan, embraced a demonstrator during a protest in his city Monday.
    A CHP officer and protester shake hands during a demonstration.
    On the west coast, protestor Kevin Welbeck of Cre8 The Change shook hands with a California Highway Patrol officer during a protest in the Van Nuys area of Los Angeles.
    At least two officers in Connecticut joined demonstrators as they marched through Bristol Monday.
    A protester and police officer walk in an embrace during a demonstration march in Connecticut.
      Bristol Police Officer Nick Travisano was hugged by a protester as he joined a march with fellow officer Chris Bird.
      A protester and officer share an embrace.
      In Minnesota, the state where Floyd was killed, an officer and a demonstrator shared an emotional embrace during a protest in St. Paul.