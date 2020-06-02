Some police officers are showing solidarity with protesters in several US cities

(CNN) Americans have been protesting the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police for days on end in dozens of cities throughout the United States.

While tensions between police and demonstrators have heated up in many places, some officers have shown solidarity with the movement by hugging protesters, praying with them, mourning with them, and taking a knee to honor Floyd.

Atlanta officers take a knee before protesters.

In Atlanta, Georgia, a line of police officers holding shields during a protest Monday near Centennial Olympic park kneeled in front of demonstrators.

In another image, an officer wearing a gas mask, helmet and vest was seen embracing a demonstrator in a hug on the fourth day of protests in the southern city.

An officer clad in a helmet and mask hugs a protester.

The Denver Chief of Police Paul Pazen joined in with demonstrators Monday, linking arms with attendees.

