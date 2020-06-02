Omaha bar owner who shot a black protester will not be charged

(CNN)The family of a black man killed by a white bar owner during protests in Omaha, Nebraska, believes a prosecutor rushed to judgment by declaring the shooting an act of self-defense.
Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine on Monday told reporters that after viewing videos of the incident with police officials and homicide detectives, he decided not to charge Jake Gardner in Saturday night's death of James Scurlock.
While Kleine called the death "senseless," he said he followed the law.
"It can't be based on emotions. It can't be based on anger. It can't be based on any of those things."
But attorney Justin Wayne, who represents the Scurlock family, said the 22-year-old should not have been shot during a scuffle involving Gardner and a few individuals on Saturday night in the Old Market entertainment district downtown. He said the case should go to a grand jury.
"I would like to see my day in court," said Scurlock's father, James Scurlock II.
Wayne, who also is a state senator, and Kleine said that Gardner had a concealed carry permit that had expired. The shooting occurred during protests following last week's death of George Floyd while being arrested by Minneapolis police.
CNN was unable Tuesday to reach Jake Gardner or any representatives.
Two videos depict scenes from the incident. As described by prosecutors, Gardner's father asked protesters outside the Gatsby bar to leave and pushed one. An unidentified man can be seen pushing the elder Gardner back, and the son intervened. Wayne claims Scurlock was not part of that group.