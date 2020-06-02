Omaha bar owner who shot a black protester will not be charged

(CNN) The family of a black man killed by a white bar owner during protests in Omaha, Nebraska, believes a prosecutor rushed to judgment by declaring the shooting an act of self-defense.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine on Monday told reporters that after viewing videos of the incident with police officials and homicide detectives, he decided not to charge Jake Gardner in Saturday night's death of James Scurlock.

While Kleine called the death "senseless," he said he followed the law.

"It can't be based on emotions. It can't be based on anger. It can't be based on any of those things."

But attorney Justin Wayne, who represents the Scurlock family, said the 22-year-old should not have been shot during a scuffle involving Gardner and a few individuals on Saturday night in the Old Market entertainment district downtown. He said the case should go to a grand jury.

