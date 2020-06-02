Magic Johnson says he still has 'the talk' with his sons about interacting with police

(CNN) Despite being a legendary Hall of Fame basketball player, Magic Johnson understands the realities of being a black man in America.

His grandfather prepared his father, who prepared him, Johnson told CNN's Anderson Cooper Monday, and he's had "the talk" with his two sons about interacting with police. It's the discussion all black and brown parents have with their children so they don't say or do the wrong thing around a police officer, ending up on the ever-growing list of men and boys who have died at the hands of police.

"I had that conversation because it's important that I have that conversation with both E.J. and Andre," Johnson said on talking with his sons. "Let's look at George Floyd. He did everything he was supposed to do. And this police officer put all his body weight, all his body weight on his neck, right, for eight minutes. So if that can happen to George Floyd, it can happen to E.J. and Andre and more black men."

Some protests have been peaceful, while others have turned violent. Johnson said Floyd's death illustrates why the black community has never really trusted police.

Read More