Mother of George Floyd's daughter says she wants justice for him

Minneapolis (CNN) The mother of George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter is calling for justice over his death.

"I want justice for him because he was good, no matter what anybody thinks," Roxie Washington told reporters at a press conference in Minneapolis on Tuesday.

"He was good and this is the proof that he was a good man," she added, pointing at their daughter Gianna.

Floyd died last week while being arrested in Minneapolis. Derek Chauvin , a then-police officer seen kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death.

Washington said Floyd had moved from Texas to Minneapolis looking for a better life. Even from afar, she said, Floyd was supportive of their daughter and would always talk about taking care of her.

