To make a different kind of statement, a high school grad went to a protest in the cap and gown he didn't get to wear

(CNN) Deveonte Joseph stood out among the protesters in St. Paul, Minnesota, calling for justice after the death of George Floyd.

Instead of a mask or protective gear, the 17-year-old wore his cap and gown -- which he hasn't gotten to wear because the Covid-19 pandemic delayed in-person graduations across the US.

Joseph said he decided to wear his commencement garb on Thursday night because he wanted to do something "to put positivity in the world."

"People look at my people like we're down, like we don't have anything," he told CNN. "I just don't think we're respected enough."

Joseph said that he wanted to show that people like him are reaching their goals.

