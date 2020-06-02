Dubai's restaurants are offering high-end home delivery

When lockdown measures closed restaurants in Dubai, some of its high-end eateries introduced home deliveries. Cantonese restaurant Hakkasan is delivering jasmine tea smoked Wagyu beef ribs. Courtesy of Atlantis, The Palm

The roast dinner from Gordon Ramsay's Bread Street Kitchen & Bar comes deconstructed to maintain freshness, with instructions on how to properly plate the dish as they do at the restaurant. Courtesy of Atlantis, The Palm

When choosing dishes for Nobu Dubai's delivery menu, head chef Damien Duviau says it was important for the restaurant to select those that could stay fresh longer. Courtesy of Atlantis, The Palm

Deliveries from LPM Restaurant & Bar Dubai come with the restaurant's table décor -- a bottle of olive oil, tomato, lemon and freshly baked baguettes. Courtesy of LPM Dubai

LPM's food comes in a hand-painted canvas tote, representing the artwork on the restaurant walls, and has its own Spotify playlist. Courtesy of LPM Dubai

This vegetarian wellington from Gordon Ramsay's Bread Street Kitchen & Bar comes with kale, spiced carrots, and a beetroot jus. Courtesy of Atlantis, The Palm