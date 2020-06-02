Gourmet home delivery is here to stay in Dubai

Nathan Sing, CNN

Updated 4:08 AM ET, Tue June 2, 2020

When lockdown measures closed restaurants in Dubai, some of its high-end eateries introduced home deliveries. Cantonese restaurant Hakkasan is delivering jasmine tea smoked Wagyu beef ribs.
When lockdown measures closed restaurants in Dubai, some of its high-end eateries introduced home deliveries. Cantonese restaurant Hakkasan is delivering jasmine tea smoked Wagyu beef ribs.
The roast dinner from Gordon Ramsay&#39;s Bread Street Kitchen &amp;amp; Bar comes deconstructed to maintain freshness, with instructions on how to properly plate the dish as they do at the restaurant.
The roast dinner from Gordon Ramsay's Bread Street Kitchen & Bar comes deconstructed to maintain freshness, with instructions on how to properly plate the dish as they do at the restaurant.
When choosing dishes for Nobu Dubai&#39;s delivery menu, head chef Damien Duviau says it was important for the restaurant to select those that could stay fresh longer.
When choosing dishes for Nobu Dubai's delivery menu, head chef Damien Duviau says it was important for the restaurant to select those that could stay fresh longer.
Deliveries from LPM Restaurant &amp;amp; Bar Dubai come with the restaurant&#39;s table décor -- a bottle of olive oil, tomato, lemon and freshly baked baguettes.
Deliveries from LPM Restaurant & Bar Dubai come with the restaurant's table décor -- a bottle of olive oil, tomato, lemon and freshly baked baguettes.
LPM&#39;s food comes in a hand-painted canvas tote, representing the artwork on the restaurant walls, and has its own Spotify playlist.
LPM's food comes in a hand-painted canvas tote, representing the artwork on the restaurant walls, and has its own Spotify playlist.
This vegetarian wellington from Gordon Ramsay&#39;s Bread Street Kitchen &amp;amp; Bar comes with kale, spiced carrots, and a beetroot jus.
This vegetarian wellington from Gordon Ramsay's Bread Street Kitchen & Bar comes with kale, spiced carrots, and a beetroot jus.
Fresh cow&#39;s milk burrata cheese from Ronda Locatelli comes with panzanella salad, cherry tomatoes and red onion.
Fresh cow's milk burrata cheese from Ronda Locatelli comes with panzanella salad, cherry tomatoes and red onion.
(CNN)Many restaurants around the world have relied on takeout to stay in business while under lockdown. But in a city known for its fine dining, some of Dubai's top eateries are making gourmet home delivery a regular offering.

In March, after Dubai closed all its restaurants to control the spread of coronavirus, hotel resort Atlantis, The Palm introduced home delivery at four of its high-end restaurants.
The dishes being delivered from Nobu Dubai, Hakkasan, Gordon Ramsay's Bread Street Kitchen & Bar, and Ronda Locatelli go far beyond standard takeout fare; they include Wagyu beef with anticucho miso sauce from Nobu for a whopping AED 525 ($143) and grilled Chilean seabass with Chinese honey from Hakkasan for AED 248 ($68).
The move has been such a success that even though all four restaurants have now reopened, they will continue to serve up their signature dishes in the comfort of customers' homes.
    "Home delivery of high-end restaurants is something that I believe is here to stay, certainly for the next three to six months," said Daniel Follett, the director of food and beverage for Atlantis, The Palm. "The longer that this global situation continues, I think there is going to be a broader, long-term change in dining habits that the (restaurant) industry will have to adapt to."
    Cantonese restaurant Hakkasan is delivering grilled Chilean seabass with Chinese honey.