Gourmet home delivery is here to stay in Dubai

(CNN) Many restaurants around the world have relied on takeout to stay in business while under lockdown. But in a city known for its fine dining, some of Dubai's top eateries are making gourmet home delivery a regular offering.

In March, after Dubai closed all its restaurants to control the spread of coronavirus, hotel resort Atlantis, The Palm introduced home delivery at four of its high-end restaurants.

The dishes being delivered from Nobu Dubai, Hakkasan, Gordon Ramsay's Bread Street Kitchen & Bar, and Ronda Locatelli go far beyond standard takeout fare; they include Wagyu beef with anticucho miso sauce from Nobu for a whopping AED 525 ($143) and grilled Chilean seabass with Chinese honey from Hakkasan for AED 248 ($68).

The move has been such a success that even though all four restaurants have now reopened, they will continue to serve up their signature dishes in the comfort of customers' homes.

