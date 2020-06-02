Spanx start at just $15 during this Nordstrom Rack flash sale

Whether you're opting for a tank slip, shorts, or a bra, Spanx undergarments are a longstanding essential in many women's wardrobes, and right now, a ton of them are on sale at Nordstrom Rack.

While the pieces are normally pricey compared to your standard versions, with bras originally around $42 and tights $28, the sale prices are seriously good, with discounts up to almost half off through Thursday, June 4. It's no wonder sizes and styles are going quickly — especially the brand's most-loved pieces — so go ahead and add to cart if what you're eyeing is available.

Spanx Standout Shaping Tank Slip ($19.97, originally $34; nordstromrack.com)

Perfect for slipping on under summer's sheer dresses, this shaping tank slip helps reduce clothing cling and has panels that target hips, stomach and thighs.

________________________________________________________________________________________________

Spanx Pillow Cup Signature Push-Up Plunge Bra ($19.97, originally $68; nordstromrack.com)

Great for under low-cut tops, this push-up plunge bra is comfortable enough to wear all day, too.

________________________________________________________________________________________________

Spanx Slimplicity Mid-Thigh Shorts ($29.97, originally $52; nordstromrack.com)

These flat-seamed shorts assist with a little compression support at the hips, stomach, thighs and rear — and they don't show through clothing.

________________________________________________________________________________________________

Spanx Luxe Leg Shaping Tights ($14.97, originally $28; nordstromrack.com)

Plan ahead for fall with these well-made tights, which offer medium-level shaping plus a nonbinding waistband that won't dig in after hours of sitting at the desk. Plus, this warm wine-red shade looks great with knee-high boots and your coziest black dress.

________________________________________________________________________________________________

Spanx Power Short ($19.97, originally $38; nordstromrack.com)

The shorts' two layers keep clothing lines smooth from the stomach area to your thighs. It comes in both black and a light almond shade.

________________________________________________________________________________________________

Spanx Spotlight On Lace Bralette ($22.97, originally $48; nordstromrack.com)

Comfy under T-shirts but pretty (and supportive) too, this longline bralette is perfect for working from home.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.