Samsung's 2020 65-inch 4K Smart TV is down its lowest price ever at Amazon

For one day only, Samsung's 2020 65-inch Q70T 4K Smart TV is down to $1,097.99 at Amazon. This is an all-time low price on a new 2020 QLED TV and undercuts Samsung's own $100 discount.

Samsung 2020 65-inch Q70T 4K Smart TV

This TV features a sharp 64-inch QLED panel that supports full 4K, with a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 and a 240Hz Motion Rate. Not only will the picture look extra realistic, but action and sports content won't be bogged down by a blur effect.

QLED is Samsung's answer to OLED and delivers a vibrant and contrast-filled picture. This is a QLED or Quantum Dot panel TV, meaning that there is a layer of Quantum Dots on top of the LED backlight. In this case, the Q70T uses Dual LED, which can adjust the backlighting in real time for the best experience. It takes into account both the lighting conditions of the room through an ambient light sensor and the content you're watching.

Powering the Q70T is Samsung's Quantum Processor 4K, which handles picture optimization for whatever you're watching (or bingeing) and upscaling the content to 4K. All of this happens in real time and is designed to boost the crispness and reduce any noise or artifacts. The Q70T features slim bezels all around for a more immersive experience.

In terms of streaming, the experience is powered by Samsung's Tizen interface, which supports thousands of services like Apple TV+, Netflix, Hulu, Plex, Apple Music and Spotify, in addition to a new health portal and many free fitness classes. The Q70T features a SmartThings panel for easy home control and support for Amazon's Alexa and the Google Assistant.

