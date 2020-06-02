From unicorns to Mickey Mouse, 18 face masks for kids

Face masks are a part of life now for many of us — including our children. While wearing face coverings is not recommended for kids under the age of 2, due to suffocation risks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does recommend that children over 2 wear masks when they're in public and at risk of getting closer than 6 feet to anyone who's not part of their own household.

Masks should fit snugly and cover the mouth and the nose — so for a proper fit, children may need smaller masks than adults. You can make your own masks with a few household items, or keep scrolling for a roundup of some of the cutest face masks you can buy for kids. Bonus: A lot of these retailers and brands are giving back, through either mask or monetary donations, to organizations in need.

Children's Rainbow Face Coverings, Set of 2 ($25; uncommongoods.com)

A whopping 100% of the profits from these, designed by kids, goes to support New York City hospitals.

LoveAndLuxeHandmade Children's Face Mask (starting at $11.99; etsy.com)

You can pick from a whole array of patterns — a cat face, pretty florals, shark teeth, camo and more — as well as various solid colors for this mask, which comes with a pocket for a filter.

Variety 5-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Face Masks for Kids ($12.50; oldnavy.com)

With a nostalgic feel, these are made from excess fabrics from some of Old Navy's most popular items, and are available in 10 different colorways.

Medium Star Wars Cloth Face Masks 4-Pack Set ($19.99; shopdisney.com)

If your little ones love "Star Wars" or anything Baby Yoda, this four-pack of masks is for them. But they'll have to be patient, because Disney masks that are preordered now aren't expected to ship until late July or early August. You can see more of Disney's face masks here. They will all be available in small, medium and large, and the site explains how to measure.

So far, Disney has donated a million face masks to families in need across the US, and has raised $1 million through the sale of its cloth masks to be donated to MedShare to continue to support the medical community.

Kids' Face Mask, 3-Pack ($15; gap.com)

This set of three comes in 14 patterns, including plaids, madras and polka dots. Gap has donated 50,000 reusable masks to the Boys and Girls Clubs of America and Canada.

Girls 5 Pack Non Medical Face Masks ($30; athleta.com)

Designed smaller, specifically for teen and tween girls, these are soft and breathable with an inner and outer layer. Ready to ship by late June, Athleta's also donating 100,000 nonmedical masks to the Mayo Clinic.

CikiShield Ayo and Teo Face, Set of 6 ($26.99; amazon.com)

For the kid who may be hiding mischief behind a mask.

Small Disney Princess and Frozen Cloth Face Masks 4-Pack Set ($19.99; shopdisney.com)

For the Disney Princess-obsessed, it doesn't get much better than this set, which comes with prints showing Ariel, Elsa, Belle, Pocahontas and more. It's also available in sizes medium and large. You can preorder these now and you'll be notified when they're ready to ship.

LittleMiaBella Reusable Face Masks (starting at $6; etsy.com)

This California shop makes mommy-and-me matching masks starting at $6 each.

CarpeDiemWorkshoppe Face Masks for Kids (starting at $15; etsy.com)

This vendor makes masks to order from a multitude of fabric patterns, starting at sizes fit for a 3-year-old, and ships within one business day.

RainbowKiddo Unicorn Face Mask ($13; etsy.com)

For the unicorn phase, which some of us may still be squarely inhabiting.

ChloeGigis Reusable Face Mask (starting at $4.99; etsy.com)

This two-layered cotton option comes in a few different sweet patterns, including cat and dog faces.

Cubcoats Face Masks, 2-Pack ($12.99; cubcoats.com)

When you buy these adorable double-layered, 100% cotton masks with an interior pocket, 10% of profits goes to Feed America. New orders are expected to ship on June 20.

Small Mickey and Minnie Mouse Cloth Face Masks 4-Pack Set ($19.99; shopdisney.com)

For old-school Disney fans, it doesn't get more classic than Mickey and Minnie on a mask. Just like the others, this set of four is available in medium and large, so it could be fit for adults, too. And just like the others, you can preorder now for shipment later.

VintageDivinitiess Face Mask (starting at $12.50; etsy.com)

These come with a flexible wired nosepiece for greater comfort and fit.

LLDPetBoutique Kids' Face Mask (starting at $10.62; etsy.com)

For every mask made for a customer, this Jacksonville, Florida-based shop donates one to a hospital in need.

HMdecorstore Kids' Mask (starting at $12.95; etsy.com)

This back-to-school print feels bittersweet, but is nonetheless dear.

Ilandistyle Kids Face Mask ($9.99; etsy.com)

Take your pick from various gorgeous patterns, from wildflowers to polka dots, for this triple-layer mask.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.