(CNN) New Zealand's government could ease coronavirus restrictions as early as next week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Tuesday.

Adern told a press conference that New Zealand was "ahead of schedule." The country has not reported any new cases for 11 days in a row.

She said that, while previous advice modeling had assumed there would be a "persistent and potentially longer tail of cases" as the country moved to "level two," risking further spread, so far a tail or spike in cases had not occurred.

New Zealand's cabinet will review the alert level settings earlier than planned, on June 8, Ardern said, adding "if and only if there are no further unexpected cases over the coming days, then we could be in a position to move to alert level one that week."

According to New Zealand's Ministry of Health, there is one active case of coronavirus nationwide.

