Mexico and parts of Brazil reopen after lockdown -- despite surging coronavirus cases

(CNN) Some Latin America nations are partially reopening this week, despite still recording thousands of coronavirus deaths and infections.

In Brazil, non-essential businesses can reopen Tuesday in the huge coastal city of Rio de Janeiro.

Churches, car shops and furniture and decoration stores are all permitted to open, while people will also be allowed to exercise along the city's famous promenade and swim in the ocean. The easing of restrictions marks the beginning of six phases of reopening planned by officials.

Phase One is beginning as the state of Rio de Janeiro recorded more than 54,000 cases of the virus and 5,462 deaths. Last week, its death toll surpassed that reported across the whole of China during the epidemic.

Brazil has the second highest number of Covid-19 cases globally, having recorded at least 526,447 instances of the disease. Cases across the country multiplied by five across the month of May, according to Brazil's Health Ministry.