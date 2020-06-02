Mexico and parts of Brazil reopen after lockdown -- despite surging coronavirus cases

By Matt Rivers, Natalie Gallón, Rodrigo Pedroso and Zamira Rahim, CNN

Updated 1:35 PM ET, Tue June 2, 2020

People wearing masks due to the new coronavirus pandemic wait for the mayor's office to open in Mexico City on Monday, June 1.

(CNN)Some Latin America nations are partially reopening this week, despite still recording thousands of coronavirus deaths and infections.

In Brazil, non-essential businesses can reopen Tuesday in the huge coastal city of Rio de Janeiro.
Churches, car shops and furniture and decoration stores are all permitted to open, while people will also be allowed to exercise along the city's famous promenade and swim in the ocean. The easing of restrictions marks the beginning of six phases of reopening planned by officials.
Phase One is beginning as the state of Rio de Janeiro recorded more than 54,000 cases of the virus and 5,462 deaths. Last week, its death toll surpassed that reported across the whole of China during the epidemic.
    Brazil has the second highest number of Covid-19 cases globally, having recorded at least 526,447 instances of the disease. Cases across the country multiplied by five across the month of May, according to Brazil's Health Ministry.
    This aerial photo shows an alleged coronavirus victim being buried at the Vila Formosa Cemetery, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo on May 22.
    This aerial photo shows an alleged coronavirus victim being buried at the Vila Formosa Cemetery, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo on May 22.
    A man waits for his aunt's body to be collected on May 24 in Manaus. The public funeral service provided by Manaus City Hall, which helps low-income families hold burials, has seen a dramatic increase in demand due to the coronavirus outbreak.
    Children eat breakfast during food distribution in Rio de Janeiro on May 24.
    Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro greets supporters without wearing a mask upon arrival at Planalto Palace in Brasilia on May 24.
    Government health workers visit riverside communities in the municipality of Melgaco to test residents for Covid-19 on May 23.
    A nurse holds the arm of a coronavirus patient at a field hospital in Manaus on May 21. The hospital was built exclusively for coronavirus patients.
    An indigenous woman holds her children while waiting on testing in Manaus on May 21.
