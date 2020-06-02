Nigeria reopens churches, mosques and hotels amid rising cases of Covid-19

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) The Nigerian government has lifted restrictions placed on religious gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

The previous ban on religious and social gatherings was placed on Lagos, Nigeria's commercial center, Abuja, its capital city, and Ogun state by President Muhammadu Buhari in March.

But during a televised briefing on Monday, the Chairman of Nigeria's Presidential Task Force, or PTF, on Covid-19, Boss Mustapha announced that mosques, churches, and hotels are now free to open with certain conditions.

Worshippers must wear face masks, maintain social distancing and properly wash or sanitize their hands before joining their congregation.

Hotels are also to maintain the same interventions and limit the capacity of guests they allow in.

Read More