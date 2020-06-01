Thousands of people gather for a peaceful demonstration in support of George Floyd and Regis Korchinski-Paquet and protest against racism, injustice and police brutality, in Vancouver, on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Thousands around the world protest George Floyd's death in global display of solidarity

By Zamira Rahim

Updated 7:48 AM ET, Mon June 1, 2020

(CNN)Protesters have marched in the US for six consecutive nights over the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer. Their anger over the killing of the unarmed black man has now spread worldwide.

Over the weekend demonstrators gathered in London, Berlin and Auckland, among other cities, to protest against police brutality in solidarity with the US crowds.

Britain

In London, protesters rallied in Trafalgar Square on Sunday morning, in defiance of Britain's lockdown rules which prohibit large gatherings.
Some participants marched to the US embassy in the capital's Nine Elms area.
People hold placards as they join a spontaneous Black Lives Matter march at Trafalgar Square to protest the death of George Floyd in London, England on May 31. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)
Germany

Crowds gathered in Berlin in front of the US embassy on Saturday and Sunday. Participants wore face masks and carried signs declaring "Black lives matter" and "Justice can't wait".
People attend a protest rally against racism in front of the Brandenburg Gate following the recent death of George Floyd in the USA on May 31, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
People attend a protest rally against racism in front of the Brandenburg Gate following the recent death of George Floyd in the USA on May 31, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Denmark

Chants of "no justice, no peace" were heard In the streets of Copenhagen on Sunday, as protesters marched over Floyd's death. Some rallied outside the Danish capital's US embassy.