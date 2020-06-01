Thousands around the world protest George Floyd's death in global display of solidarity

(CNN) Protesters have marched in the US for six consecutive nights over the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer. Their anger over the killing of the unarmed black man has now spread worldwide.

Over the weekend demonstrators gathered in London, Berlin and Auckland, among other cities, to protest against police brutality in solidarity with the US crowds.

Britain

In London, protesters rallied in Trafalgar Square on Sunday morning, in defiance of Britain's lockdown rules which prohibit large gatherings.

Some participants marched to the US embassy in the capital's Nine Elms area.

People hold placards as they join a spontaneous Black Lives Matter march at Trafalgar Square to protest the death of George Floyd in London, England on May 31. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

