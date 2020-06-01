The pandemic isn't the only thing that shook the world this year
Updated 3:02 AM ET, Mon June 1, 2020
(CNN)It's hard to remember a time when the word coronavirus was not part of our day-to-day vocabulary.
But the pandemic hit the world hard, and fast -- making it easy for us to forget that it wasn't the only thing that rattled 2020. If you watched or participated in the protests calling for justice in the death of George Floyd, you'd know it wasn't even the only thing to rattle this weekend.
Now that it's June, six months into the year, here's a look at some of the events we may have forgotten about -- or ones that felt like they happened years ago -- that will likely still be included in future history books.
Impeachment
Ah yes, the "I" word. It was tossed around long before 2020, but it became a real possibility in September 2019, when House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.
House Democratic leaders unveiled their articles of impeachment into Trump on December 10, 2019. A majority of House lawmakers voted to approve two articles of impeachment against the President that same month.
The Republican-led Senate trial kicked off in January. In February, the Senate acquitted Trump on both articles of impeachment, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
It was the third presidential impeachment trial in US history.
In case you want to reminisce, CNN tracked all the subpoenas, hearings and key votes.
US-Iran tension
Back in January, people were concerned the US was on the brink of war with Iran.
Tensions between the US and Iran hit a boiling point after the US government