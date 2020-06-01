The pandemic isn't the only thing that shook the world this year

(CNN) It's hard to remember a time when the word coronavirus was not part of our day-to-day vocabulary.

But the pandemic hit the world hard, and fast -- making it easy for us to forget that it wasn't the only thing that rattled 2020. If you watched or participated in the protests calling for justice in the death of George Floyd , you'd know it wasn't even the only thing to rattle this weekend.

Now that it's June, six months into the year, here's a look at some of the events we may have forgotten about -- or ones that felt like they happened years ago -- that will likely still be included in future history books.

Impeachment

Reporters take photos of the television as they watch the Senate vote on whether to acquit President Donald Trump.

Ah yes, the "I" word. It was tossed around long before 2020, but it became a real possibility in September 2019, when House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

