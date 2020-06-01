Legendary Auburn football coach Pat Dye dies at 80

(CNN) Legendary Auburn football coach Pat Dye, one of the winningest coaches in school history, died on Monday.

Dye, 80, passed away while in hospice care due to kidney and liver failure, Lee County coroner Bill Harris confirmed to CNN.

Dye had been hospitalized due to kidney-related issues, and while undergoing treatment, he was diagnosed with coronavirus, according to CNN affiliate WVTM . However, he was asymptomatic.

"On behalf of our family, I want to thank all of the people from around the country who have offered their support and admiration for Dad these past several days," Dye's son, Pat Dye, Jr., said in statement.

"Dad would be honored and humbled to know about this overwhelming outreach. The world has lost a pretty good football coach and a great man. He was beloved, he touched so many lives and he will be missed by many, especially our family."

Read More