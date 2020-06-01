While tensions between police and protesters boiled over in some cities, other officers joined the movement

(CNN) Protests have swept the United States the last six days in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of police in Minnesota.

Officers respond and participate in protests

In Houston, Floyd's hometown , Police Chief Art Acevedo kneeled along with protesters. Acevedo told CNN's Don Lemon that he wants to provide a police escort for George Floyd's body as he returns to his hometown to be buried.

"It's going to be a big deal for our city to bring him back home," Acevedo said. "We want to make sure that the family is safe, that the movement is safe."

Acevedo has been embracing protesters and expressed his hope that the outrage over Floyd's death would spark change.

"I think this is a watershed moment," Acevedo said. He hopes it's a sign of "meaningful reform" on how officers who use deadly force are dealt with.

In New York City , a police officer was seen taking a knee in front of a heart drawn on a wall during a rally for Floyd near Times Square Sunday.

In nearby New Jersey, the Camden County Metro Police Chief Joe Wysocki joined demonstrators at the head of a march holding a sign that read "Standing in Solidarity" to honor the movement and spread a message of peace.

Chief Wysocki on the march today, standing together with the residents we serve to remember and honor George Floyd. #StrongerTogether #CamdenStrong pic.twitter.com/UJAjxXkxrx — Camden County Police (@CamdenCountyPD) May 31, 2020

Social media users praised the actions of the chief. Following the march, the department held a pop up block party to interact with the community they serve.

Across the country, an entire line of officers was seen taking the knee as they faced protesters in Spokane County, Washington. The attendees of the demonstration, billed as a protest against police brutality, cheered as the officers kneeled.

In Kansas City, Missouri, at least one protestor shook the hand of an officer deployed to a protest Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Mayor Quinton Lucas called in the National Guard to help quell demonstrations that got out of control Saturday night.

Lucas said that while some people were there to protest peacefully, others broke windows and raided shops.

Eighty-five people were arrested during protests Saturday, according to Lucas.