Kentucky man killed during Louisville protest

(CNN)A Kentucky man was shot and killed during protests over George Floyd's death in Louisville overnight as police and the National Guard tried to disperse the protesters, police said.
The Louisville Metro Police Department and National Guard units were sent to clear a large crowd in a parking lot around 12:15 a.m., the police chief said early Monday.
"Officers and soldiers begin to clear the lot and at some point were shot at," Louisville Police Chief Steve Conrad said at a press conference. "Both LMPD and National Guards members returned fire, we have one man dead at the scene."
Protests, sometimes violent, have erupted across the nation after Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died while being arrested in Minneapolis last week.
The Louisville shooting happened in the far western part of the city, where protests hadn't taken place in previous nights.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said state police will also investigate the death.
"Given the seriousness of the situation, I have authorized the Kentucky State Police to independently investigate the event," Beshear said in a statement.
Odessa Riley, a woman who was at the scene Monday, told CNN the shooting victim was her son, 53-year old David McAtee.
"They killed him for no reason," Riley said through tears.
Riley said she got a call a little after 1 a.m. that her son had been shot and killed, and she came to the scene and had been there since.
"All I want to do is just see my son before they bring him out, that's all I want." Riley said. She said she hasn't heard anything from the police and was told to wait for the coroner.
McAtee, nicknamed "Yaya," worked at a nearby barbeque restaurant, "trying to make an honest dollar to take care of his rent and his bills," Riley said. "And they gonna shoot him down like a dog, uh, uh, I don't appreciate that."
McAtee had told his mother that he fed police officers at the restaurant.
Mayor Greg Fischer met briefly with Riley Monday where she stood in the crowd, close to where McAtee was killed.
Fischer prayed for her, Riley said, and "I broke down and started crying, but he, the Mayor Fischer, he's a good person."
Peace, not violence, is what she wants, Riley said.
"The protesting is good, protest, for the other people to get what they deserve to," Riley said. "They killed my son. My son don't mess with nobody."
"My son didn't do nothing," she said.
Investigators are interviewing several people "of interest" and collecting video from the scene of the shooting, the police chief said.
More information is expected to be released Tuesday, Conrad said.