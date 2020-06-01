Kentucky man killed during Louisville protest

(CNN) A Kentucky man was shot and killed during protests over George Floyd's death in Louisville overnight as police and the National Guard tried to disperse the protesters, police said.

The Louisville Metro Police Department and National Guard units were sent to clear a large crowd in a parking lot around 12:15 a.m., the police chief said early Monday.

"Officers and soldiers begin to clear the lot and at some point were shot at," Louisville Police Chief Steve Conrad said at a press conference. "Both LMPD and National Guards members returned fire, we have one man dead at the scene."

Protests, sometimes violent, have erupted across the nation after Floyd , a 46-year-old Black man, died while being arrested in Minneapolis last week.

The Louisville shooting happened in the far western part of the city, where protests hadn't taken place in previous nights.

