Chicago zoo says its animals are safe and accounted for after rumors that some had escaped

(CNN) In what seems like a scene straight out of the movie "Madagascar," social media roared with rumors of animals on the loose Sunday night after people supposedly broke into Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago.

"There are RHINOS and GIRAFFES loose in the streets of CHICAGO!!!" one person tweeted.

"So Sad #chicagolooting," another person tweeted along with pictures of a tiger, giraffe, and wild boars in an urban setting.

But despite all the wild images that have been circulating on Twitter, the Lincoln Park Zoo said none of its animals had escaped.

"All animals at Lincoln Park Zoo are accounted for and safe. There were no break-ins, thefts, or incidents last night," the zoo tweeted Monday . "Images circulating, claiming to be of Lincoln Park Zoo animals out of their habitats, are false."

Read More