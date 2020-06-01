Florida charter school holds graduation ceremony on jet skis

(CNN) Forced to get creative with the coronavirus pandemic limiting large social gatherings, one Florida charter school made sure its seniors still graduated in style.

Students from Somerset Island Prep charter high school in Key West replaced the typical auditorium and stage with clear water, some sun and jet skis.

The students rode jet skis out to a boat as principal Tom Rompella handed them their diplomas with an extended grabber.

Each of the students wore life jackets under their gowns, and they all had masks on as they practiced safe social distancing throughout the May 26 ceremony.

"This final ceremony for our seniors represents the same theme that has played out throughout the entirety of their time at Island Prep," Rompella said. "That no barrier is too large to overcome and that through creativity and hard work we can overcome any challenge."

