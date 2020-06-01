A Minneapolis school asked for groceries to help the families in looted communities. They received thousands.

(CNN) A food drive at a middle school in Minneapolis was overwhelmed by the amount of donated groceries and supplies.

"Donations covered every inch of ground of our parking lot, the grass, everywhere," Sanford Middle School Principal Amy Nelson told CNN of Sunday's drive. "We had to also use a neighboring park because we didn't have enough space here at the school to stack it up."

Parents and faculty wanted to help the families who lived in the areas impacted by the protests following last week's death of George Floyd while in police custody.

"The food locations and the pharmacies near the third precinct were damaged, creating a food desert for some of the families in our student body," Nelson said. "There are no places within walking distance for them to go and buy food."

