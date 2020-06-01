George Floyd's funeral to be held in Houston on June 9

By Theresa Waldrop, CNN

Updated 7:33 PM ET, Mon June 1, 2020

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Houston police will escort George Floyd&#39;s body upon its arrival.
Houston police will escort George Floyd's body upon its arrival.

(CNN)The funeral for George Floyd, who died while being arrested in Minneapolis last week, will be held June 9 in Houston, a family attorney said.

A memorial service will be held in Minneapolis this Thursday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., according to Ben Crump.
The funeral in Houston, where Floyd grew up, will be at 11 a.m. CT, Crump said at a news conference Monday.
Videos from the May 25 incident show police officer Derek Chauvin -- since fired -- pressing his knee of Floyd's neck, and other officers kneeling on his back.
    Chauvin has been with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The other three officers involved in the incident have not been arrested.
    Read More
    A memorial grows around the words &quot;I can&#39;t breathe&quot; outside Cup Foods, where Floyd died.
    A memorial grows around the words "I can't breathe" outside Cup Foods, where Floyd died.
    Floyd's death set off protests, sometimes violent, that have spread throughout the country and abroad.
    Houston police Chief Art Acevedo said Sunday he wants his department to provide a police escort when Floyd's body is returned to his home city from Minneapolis, as a show of support for the Floyd family.
      "It's going to be a big deal for our city to bring him back home," Acevedo said in an interview with CNN's Don Lemon. "He's well-known, he's known by a lot of our officers."
      "We want to make sure that the family is safe, that the movement is safe," Acevedo said. "We want to make sure that the family knows that we're here for them and we support them at this time."

      CNN's Artemis Moshtaghian and Stephanie Gallman contributed to this report.