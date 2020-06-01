George Floyd's funeral to be held in Houston on June 9

(CNN) The funeral for George Floyd, who died while being arrested in Minneapolis last week, will be held June 9 in Houston, a family attorney said.

A memorial service will be held in Minneapolis this Thursday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., according to Ben Crump.

The funeral in Houston, where Floyd grew up, will be at 11 a.m. CT, Crump said at a news conference Monday.

Videos from the May 25 incident show police officer Derek Chauvin -- since fired -- pressing his knee of Floyd's neck, and other officers kneeling on his back.

Chauvin has been with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The other three officers involved in the incident have not been arrested.

