A drive-by wake. A masked funeral. A memorial on Zoom. This is how families are facing death in the pandemic

(CNN) The chapel's capacity is 85 people. On Friday, it held only a handful of Guadalupe Ortiz-Sandoval's closest relatives. They gathered with the priest and the camera operator, who broadcast the service to family and friends far and wide.

Ortiz-Sandoval's mother, a few of her nine siblings and her daughter, Lydia Cardenas, listened to the priest.

In Spanish and English, he told stories of the 55-year-old's passion for life, and her courage in battling the aggressive liver cancer that ultimately took it.

The closest members of Guadalupe Ortiz-Sandoval's family celebrate her life at McKenzie Mortuary in Long Beach, California, while the ceremony is broadcast to extended family and friends online.

acknowledged the family's suffering and the difficult task of grieving and Heacknowledged the family's suffering and the difficult task of grieving and burying a loved one in the time of coronavirus -- and said words you wouldn't expect to hear at a funeral, reminding family members repeatedly to stay home, wear masks, and even to save the masks they wore on this day as mementos of how their sacrifice helped save lives

After the Mass, a line of friends and family watched from across the parking lot of McKenzie Mortuary Services in Long Beach, California, as Ortiz-Sandoval's orchid-pink coffin was carried into a hearse. The procession, escorted by police, drove to the Forest Lawn cemetery in Cypress.

Read More