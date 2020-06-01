A drive-by wake. A masked funeral. A memorial on Zoom. This is how families are facing death in the pandemic

(CNN) The chapel's capacity is 85 people. On Friday, it held only a handful of Guadalupe Ortiz-Sandoval's closest relatives. They gathered with the priest and the camera operator, who broadcast the service to family and friends far and wide.

Ortiz-Sandoval's mother, a few of her nine siblings and her daughter, Lydia Cardenas, listened to the priest.

In Spanish and English, he told stories of the 55-year-old's passion for life, and her courage in battling the aggressive liver cancer that ultimately took it.

The closest members of Guadalupe Ortiz-Sandoval's family celebrate her life at McKenzie Mortuary in Long Beach, California, while the ceremony is broadcast to extended family and friends online.

After the Mass, a line of friends and family watched from across the parking lot of McKenzie Mortuary Services in Long Beach, California, as Ortiz-Sandoval's orchid-pink coffin was carried into a hearse. The procession, escorted by police, drove to the Forest Lawn cemetery in Cypress.

Read More