2 Atlanta officers fired after video shows them tasing man and using 'excessive force' on woman, mayor says

(CNN) Two Atlanta Police Department officers were fired Sunday after video showed them using "excessive force" against two college students during Saturday night's protests, Atlanta's mayor announced.

Officers were filmed in downtown Atlanta breaking the windows of the vehicle the two people were in, yanking a woman out of the car and tasing the man. Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields said she recognized the two as Spelman College and Morehouse College students. Both schools are historically black colleges in Atlanta.

"It was the worst experience of my life," said the woman, identified as Taniyah Pilgrim, 20. She said she and her friend Messiah Young, the man in the video, were riding home from protests when the incident took place.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said she was disturbed when she saw the video and ordered charges to be dropped against the man. The woman was not charged.

"As we watch the video today, it became abundantly clear immediately with the young woman that this force was excessive," Bottoms said. "It also became abundantly clear that the officer who tased the young man needed to be terminated as well."