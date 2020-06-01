London (CNN) A 9-year-old boy with cerebral palsy and autism has raised $100,000 for charity after completing a marathon up and down his street using a walker.

Tobias Weller completed the final leg of his 26.2-mile marathon in Sheffield, northern England, on Sunday surrounded by socially distanced neighbors and well-wishers.

Cerebral palsy is a group of neurological disorders that affect the ability to move. According to his JustGiving page, Tobias cannot stand or walk unaided, and requires support with most tasks, but, inspired by Captain Tom Moore , a war veteran who raised millions for the UK's National Health Service by walking laps of his garden ahead of his 100th birthday, Tobias set his sights on a marathon.

Tobias had been planning a sponsored 1 kilometer (0.6 mile) walk around a local park last month, but was unable to go ahead with it because of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Tobias is cheered on by neighbors as he walks along his street in Sheffield, northern England.

"Then I heard about Captain Tom and I thought why don't I use my walker to try to complete a marathon by walking up and down my street every day," he said in a video ahead of the marathon, admitting it would be a "ginormous challenge."

