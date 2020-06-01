(CNN) A Belgian prince has apologized, after testing positive for coronavirus two days after attending a social gathering in Córdoba, Spain.

Prince Joachim, 28, who is a nephew of Belgium's King Philippe, attended a social event with the family of a Spanish female friend, his lawyer's office confirmed to CNN on Monday.

"I would like to apologize for travelling and not having respected the quarantine measures," the prince said in a statement released by the Córdoba law office of Mariano Aguayo.

"I did not intend to offend or disrespect anyone in these very difficult times and deeply regret my actions and accept the consequences."

The prince had traveled from Belgium to Spain on May 24 and attended a social gathering with "12 or 27 guests" on May 26, the palace press office said. He tested positive for Covid-19 two days later.

