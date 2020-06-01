The 20 products Underscored readers loved in May

Curious about what your fellow CNN Underscored readers are buying? Every month, we round up our readers' favorite products — the things they scooped up the most over the past 30 days.

Last month, readers were buying products to make social distancing more comfortable, to stay fit at home and to honor recent grads. From bidets to Baby Yoda dolls, here's what Underscored readers couldn't get enough of in May.

CRZ Yoga Women's High Waist Tight Yoga Pants (starting at $24; amazon.com)

CRZ Yoga Women's High Waist Tight Yoga Pants

These Lululemon dupes snagged the top spot in our roundup for the second month in a row. The buttery-soft yet supportive fabric comes in plenty of colors and, according to many reviewers, is comparable to Lululemon's popular Align leggings — at about a third of the price.

Rainbow Face Coverings - Set of 2 ($25; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods Set of 2 Rainbow Face Coverings

Another vital item this past month: face masks. These are among the cheeriest we could find, adorned with sweet rainbows. Better yet, 100% of profits from these kid-designed masks goes to NYC Health + Hospitals. There's also a kids' version.

Atlas Coffee Club Subscription (starting at $9 per month; atlascoffeeclub.com)

Atlas Coffee Club Subscription

Favorite coffee shop still closed? Get your caffeine fix with deliveries of fresh coffee (whole beans or ground) from around the world every two or four weeks. Read our review of the service (spoiler alert: we loved it) here.

T-fal E76597 Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick Fry Pan with Lid ($39.84; amazon.com)

T-fal E76597 Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick Fry Pan with Lid

Our pick for best nonstick pan of 2020 is finally back in stock! The T-fal can handle everything from steaming veggies to searing steaks, and at under $40 is a total steal.

PhoneSoap 3 ($79.95; phonesoap.com)

PhoneSoap 3

PhoneSoap uses UV-C light to kill up to 99.99% of the bacteria on your germ-riddled smartphone. Preorders start shipping June 15; we've broken down PhoneSoap's full lineup here if you're not sure which to get. Keep in mind that the device has not yet been proven effective against the novel coronavirus that causes covid-19, but has been shown to kill similar viruses.

Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Noise Canceling Headphones ($59.99; amazon.com)

Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Noise Canceling Headphones

These are our pick for the best value noise-canceling headphones of 2020, and make a great buy for anyone who needs help focusing while working from home. The Q20s excel when it comes to sound quality, comfort and especially battery life, lasting an extremely impressive 40 hours in our tests.

Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager ($59.95; amazon.com)

Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager

A trip to the spa remains out of the question for the foreseeable future, so ease muscle soreness at home with this heated shiatsu massager. (Want more products to help you do absolutely nothing, comfortably? We got you.)

Rejuvelle Bath Bomb Gift Set ($15.95; amazon.com)

Rejuvelle Bath Bomb Gift Set

Another essential for at-home pampering is this set of vegan bath bombs, which includes six essential oil blends. The bath bombs fizz when dropped into warm water, releasing delightful scents, plus skin-softening shea and cocoa butter.

'Seuss-isms! A Guide to Life for Those Just Starting Out... and Those Already on Their Way' ($6.91; amazon.com)

'Seuss-isms! A Guide to Life for Those Just Starting Out... and Those Already on Their Way'

Celebrate the recent high school or college grads in your life with this sweet book, filled with advice and inspiration from the one and only Dr. Seuss.

Kusmi Tea Essentials Tea Bags Gift Set ($28; amazon.com)

Kusmi Tea Essentials Tea Bags Gift Set

This tea variety pack comes with 24 flavors of black, green and herbal teas, all in eco-friendly muslin tea bags.

Theragun Mini ($199; theragun.com)

Theragun Mini

A more portable version of the Therabody (née Theragun), the pocket-sized mini can help soothe soreness and muscle cramps on the go. With three speeds and up to 150 minutes of battery life, the mini is an excellent introduction to the world of percussive therapy devices.

Zizzon Professional Nail Care and Grooming Kit ($17.97; amazon.com)

Zizzon Professional Nail Care and Grooming Kit

This 12-piece kit comes with everything you need for an at-home mani and pedi, including clippers, a cuticle trimmer and a file, plus eyebrow tweezers. It arrives in a cute travel case so you can stay groomed on the go (once people can finally be on the go again, of course).

Tushy Classic Bidet ($89, originally $109; tushy.com)

Tushy Classic Bidet

Stop rationing toilet paper and discover the life-changing magic of a bidet. The Tushy Classic attaches directly to your current toilet (meaning there's no need to call a plumber) and can leave you feeling clean and refreshed.

Adidas Ultraboost 20 Shoes ($180; adidas.com)

Adidas Ultraboost 20 Shoes

The UB20s are a popular choice for runners, thanks to their super comfy sock-like fit and elastane heel.

Adidas NMD_R1 Shoes ($78, originally $130; adidas.com)

Adidas NMD_R1 Shoes

Another popular option from Adidas, the NMD_R1 sneakers feature retro style details and a responsive Boost midsole.

Grafomap Custom Map (starting at $49; grafomap.com)

Grafomap Custom Map

Personalized Grafomaps make for lovely wall decor and are excellent gifts for moms, dads, grads and partners. Check out our full review of the service here.

Adidas Tiro 19 Training Pants ($34, originally $45; adidas.com)

Adidas Tiro 19 Training Pants

Now that the weather's heating up, swap out your sweats for these equally comfy but more breathable track pants from Adidas — great for long walks and lying on the couch alike.

iFox iF012 Bluetooth Shower Speaker ($34.99, originally $54.99; amazon.com)

iFox iF012 Bluetooth Shower Speaker

This wireless, waterproof speaker is fully submersible and stays charged for up to 10 hours. Switch on some soothing music to make your bathroom feel like a spa.

Funko Pop! The Child ($9.99, originally $10.99; amazon.com)

Funko Pop! The Child

Baby Yoda gets the Funko treatment in another adorable toy inspired by "The Mandalorian."

Blueland Hand Soap Starter Set ($16; blueland.com)

Blueland Hand Soap Starter Set

Save money and the environment at the same time with Blueland's tablets, which dissolve in water to create hand soap — sans single-use plastic packaging. This starter set comes with a pretty glass dispenser bottle too.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.