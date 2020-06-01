Father's Day gifts: The best ideas for any dad

We know it can be easy to lose track of time right now, but Father's Day is almost here. June 21 is only a couple of weeks away, which means it's time to start thinking of what kind of gift you're going to give your father, and/or the other important dads in your life. Watches, whiskey glasses and wallets are easy cop-outs, but if you really want to make him feel special, you'll need to come up with something a little more original.

To help you out, we've searched the internet for Father's Day gifts perfect for any dad. Whether he's into beer, coffee or music, we've got you covered with tons of presents that he'll actually use. So this Father's Day, whether he's near or far, get the perfect gift for your dad, your granddad, your kids' dad, or that wonderful guy who's been like a dad to you. Check out our recommendations for the best Father's Day gifts of 2020.

Brew Fest 5 oz. Glass Beer Tasting Set ($78.99, originally $87.99; wayfair.com)

For the beer-loving dad, this tasting set comes with two paddles, six glasses and a vintage bottle opener. Even if he can't go to a brewery for a personalized flight, now he can get one right at home.

Cuisinart Griddler - Stainless Steel GR-4N ($79.99; target.com)

For the grill master dad who just doesn't have the space, this compact griddler allows him to still fire up the barbie for some small-scale grilling. You can easily switch between a griddle for pancakes in the morning and a grill plate for burgers at night. It's also available on amazon

LuluLemon Metal Vent Tech Polo 2.0 ($98; lululemon.com)

This sophisticated polo is perfect for any occasion, whether it's a day out on the course or a casual day working from home. Plus, it's super comfy due to its nylon and spandex blend.

'What I Love about Dad' Fill-in-the-Blank Gift Journal ($10.39; amazon.com)

For a more personal touch, this fill-in-the-blank journal lets you write your own messages to Dad. Just make sure to get him a box of tissues too.

Rastelli's Faroe Island Salmon Filets Box ($59; rastellis.com)

If he loves to eat fish, these salmon filets from Rastelli's are a perfect gift. We reviewed the meat delivery service and fell in love with its salmon — among its other offerings — which comes frozen and is dropped off right at your door.

OluKai Kahu Pahana Sneaker ($130; nordstrom.com)

He might not say it a lot, but you know Dad likes to look good. These chic sneakers toe the line between fancy and casual, and they come in two classic colors: black and brown.

Herschel Novel Duffel Bag ($90; nordstrom.com)

With a classic design, this Herschel duffel bag is perfect for any weekend trip (once he takes weekend trips again), or it can be a stylish, durable gym bag.

Paint Your Life (starting at $179; paintyourlife.com)

Paint Your Life can connect you with real artists around the world, who will turn any photograph of your dad — or a family group, a home or a beloved pet — into a hand-painted masterpiece.

Carhartt Quick Duck Cryder Foreman Jacket (starting at $89.99; carhartt.com)

This ultra-durable jacket is a great outer layer for days when he's working outside. Made out of cotton, polyester and Carhartt's famous Quick Duck canvas, it's tough and made to last.

Bonobos Stretch Washed Chino 9-Inch Shorts ($54.60, originally $78; nordstrom.com)

As the weather begins to warm in many places, Dad might need a new pair of shorts. These classics from Bonobos are made from a spandex blend for ultimate comfort.

Etched Marathon Pint Glass ($18; uncommongoods.com)

If Dad is a runner, he'll love these pint glasses etched with marathon routes in famous cities such as Boston, New York and San Francisco.

GlobeIn Subscription ($114 for three months; globein.com)

GlobeIn sends boxes of handcrafted, fair trade and artisanal products each month. The items vary widely, and you can get anything from handcrafted mugs to beanies and chocolate from around the world.

Emilio Chukka Boot ($150; nisolo.com)

This traditional chukka boot from certified B Corporation Nisolo has a leather sole and goes with just about any outfit.

Poplin Pajama Pants ($39.50; nordstrom.com)

For dads who are lounging around the house more than ever, these pajama pants are amazingly comfy thanks to their cotton-poplin fabric. An elasticized drawstring ensures a comfortable fit.

Atlas Coffee Club Subscriptions (starting at $60; atlascoffeeclub.com)

For any coffee-head on your list, this subscription from Atlas gives him a chance to try exotic beans from all around the world every month. Read our full thoughts on the service here, and if Atlas doesn't sound like the right fit for your pops, check out our review of various coffee subscription services.

StoryWorth ($89, originally $99; storyworth.com)

If Dad is the sentimental type, Storyworth is a heartfelt service that asks questions via email every week and at the end of one year provides a gorgeously bound book capturing all those fond memories.

Prana Heiro Short ($69; prana.com)

We love these performance shorts from Prana because of their soft material. They're perfect for a lazy day on the couch, a trip to the grocery store or a hardcore home workout.

Rambler 12-ounce Colster Can Insulator ($24.99; yeti.com)

These insulators from Yeti can keep any can of soda, beer or anything else cold for hours on end. Or you can opt for a tall boy insulator or a stackable pint glass, if that's more Dad's speed.

Lodge 12-Inch Cast-Iron Skillet ($22.99; target.com)

If Dad wants to up his cooking game, he might want to start relying on a quality cast-iron skillet. This one from Lodge is super durable — and affordable.

Healthy Human Curve Water Bottle ($19.99; amazon.com)

Rated our best overall water bottle after thorough testing, the Healthy Human Curve is a fantastically durable bottle that can keep his drinks ice cold for hours and hours.

JBL Live 650BTNC ($199.95; jbl.com)

These headphones were our pick for best value in our search for the best over-ear headphones. What really drew us in was a price tag under $200, much cheaper than other top-performing headphones we tested, but they won us over with their solid sound quality.

Coleman 54-Quart Cooler (starting at $80.21; amazon.com)

Grilling season is upon us, and no matter where he's going to fire it up — whether it's at the recently reopened beach or right in the backyard — a cooler is a must-have to keep things cool. This classic from Coleman is built with stainless steel so it will last for years.

Sony Bluetooth Stereo Turntable ($198; amazon.com)

This minimalist turntable is the perfect gift for a dad who wants to spin some LPs without all the complicated wires. It can easily connect to any Bluetooth-enabled speaker or pair of headphones for easy listening.

Philips Norelco 5000 Series Hair Trimmer ($49.99; bestbuy.com)

It might have been a while since Dad's last haircut, so why not give him one for Father's Day? These clippers from Philips will help get the job done, with 40 adjustable lengths and three guide comb attachments.

Nintendo Switch Lite ($199.99; gamestop.com)

The Nintendo Switch has been a hot commodity lately, with so many people stuck at home playing video games. While the main console is sold out everywhere, the Nintendo Switch Lite is still in stock, so Dad can hop in on the fun.

Cotton Cashmere Hoodie ($150; naadam.co)

Upgrade Dad's at-home wardrobe with this cozy cashmere sweater from Naadam. Made from a cotton and cashmere blend, it's amazingly soft.

Bodum Bistro Burr Grinder ($149.99; amazon.com)

If you want to help Dad revamp his coffee game, this burr grinder from Bodum brings cafe-level coffee right to your home. We loved it so much we named it our best value coffee grinder in our recent review of the best on the market.

The North Face Men's Campshire Pullover Hoodie ($149; thenorthface.com)

Whether Dad is yearning for the woods or just lounging around on the couch, this hoodie from The North Face is perfectly plush and soft.

ENO SingleNest Hammock ($49.95; llbean.com)

If you're looking for something fun to gift, this hammock will let him kick his feet up in a brand-new way. Made out of high-tenacity nylon, it's rugged and has a weight capacity of 400 pounds. (Check out other top-rated hammocks for more lounging options.)

Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe ($98; brooklinen.com)

If he's always wanted to lounge like a king, there's no better way for him to feel pampered than with this ultra-soft robe.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.