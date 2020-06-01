After trying nearly every Glossier product, these 8 are our favorites

There are few beauty brands (if any) that have the cult-like following of Glossier. Founded in 2014 by Emily Weiss, Glossier kick-started an era of beauty, one focused on the minimalism, quality and everydayness of makeup and skin care.

The brand's ethos focuses on fixing pain points in the lives of users — so much so that it's famous for crowdsourcing feedback to pinpoint gaps in the market. And in a reaction to the sticky sunscreens, harsh cleansers, heavy moisturizers and other headache-inducing products that dominate the industry, Glossier has created a slew of the best no-makeup makeup and lightweight, potent skin care solutions out there.

Plus, there's no denying Glossier's packaging charm. Its pale pink branding was made to be front and center of your Instagram feeds. But it's unheard of for any skin care and makeup brand to have all of its products be universally beloved. And the truth is, there are Glossier products that are much better than others.

Over the past year, I've been making my way through Glossier's rolodex of goods. Of the 36 skin care and makeup products on the site, I've put 26 of them to the test ⁠— many of them for as long as a year. The verdict? These eight are the ones worth adding to your shopping cart.

These items range from a gentle, moisturizing cleanser to an eyebrow brush that proves to be a serious game changer. All have changed my beauty routine for the better, and many have even helped calm my combination skin (which means my T-zone is especially oily and my cheeks tend to dry out).

Here's the caveat when it comes to skin care and beauty products: They are never one-size fits all. And the best products for combination skin may not be ideal for someone with normal skin. The good news is that thousands of other Glossier shoppers have evaluated the brand's offerings in reviews, so you can ascertain the right products for your needs. Glossier bundles many of its most popular products (including many of the eight below) so you can try a collection at a discount. Here are the eight Glossier skin care and makeup products that have revolutionized my daily routine.

Milky Jelly Cleanser (starting at $9; glossier.com)

Glossier Milky Jelly Cleanser

The bare minimum of any good cleanser should be an effective solution that can get rid of makeup, dirt or other gunk that can clog your pores. Sounds easy enough, right?

But the reason why Milky Jelly Cleanser goes above and beyond its standard duties is that unlike deep cleansing formulas that can strip the moisture from your skin, this gentle cleanser repairs dry skin as it deep cleans. I'm someone who suffers from intensely dry skin, which becomes more prominent after cleansing my face. Even so, every time I've used Milky Jelly Cleanser, my face is soft to the touch and feels hydrated (even before other products).

The Milky Jelly Cleanser is also ophthalmologist-tested to ensure it's safe to use around your eyes. That's great news for people like me who also want a safe, gentle and effective way to remove eye makeup.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Bubblewrap Eye + Lip Plumping Cream ($26; glossier.com)

Glossier Bubblewrap Eye + Lip Plumping Cream

While I'm never quite sure the culprit behind my dull under-eye complexion (genetics, screen time, lack of sleep — the list goes on), I'm certain that this problem area would look much worse if not for Bubblewrap, a hypoallergenic formula that's fortified with natural hydrators such as hyaluronic acid, avocado oil and blueberry extract. I primarily use this as an under-eye cream in the mornings and nights for both a boost of hydration and an overall dewy look.

After using it for a month, I'm most impressed with the brightness of my under-eye area, and although it hasn't been a complete remedy for my dark circles, it's definitely made a noticeable impact. While the formula can be used on your lips as a quick boost of hydration and plump, I've found it to be less effective when compared to my other lip masks and hydration products (my favorite being Patchology Hydrating Lip Gels). But as a silky, lightweight eye cream? It's hard to beat.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Mega Greens Galaxy Pack ($22; glossier.com)

Glossier Mega Greens Galaxy Pack

Mega Greens Galaxy Pack is a welcome change to the over-drying, heavy clay masks that dominate the market. True to its name, the deep cleansing formula is made from leafy greens and superfruit antioxidants that work to clean and detoxify the skin, leaving behind a velvety soft, matte finish. Basically, it's a superfood smoothie for your face.

Since my skin can be especially oily this time of year, I use the mask about one to two times a week as a means to draw out excess oil and help reduce the size of my pores. And as much as I love the mask, there's one person who is an even bigger fan: my boyfriend. It's why I always have two packs on me at any given moment.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Invisible Shield ($25; glossier.com)

Glossier Invisible Shield

I've recently incorporated retinol products into my routine. And as dermatologists can attest, this means that I can no longer be laissez-faire when it comes to SPF. Since beach sunscreens are a bit extreme for everyday use, I opted for Glossier's Invisible Shield, an ultralight, serum-like sunscreen that gives users a fresh-faced look and features SPF 30.

There's no white cast, no greasy residue, and the product can even be used alongside makeup products. It's pretty much the Holy Grail of sunscreen, and in case you needed a reminder: Yes, you still need to wear it indoors.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Cloud Paint ($18; glossier.com)

Glossier Cloud Paint

After over a year of continuous use, I can't speak highly enough of Glossier's Cloud Paint. It is a buildable gel-cream blush that resembles a natural, rather than caked-on, flush on your skin. A dab of Cloud Paint goes a long way (I use about a pea-sized amount if I want a more prominent color and about half that for a more natural look), and like finger paint, you can blend the product onto your cheeks wherever you like. Cloud Paint comes in six shades that work across a variety of skin tones.

I typically opt for Haze, which is a deep berry color that works well with my medium to dark skin tone. But more recently, I've been obsessing over Dawn, a more coral hue that brightens and freshens my skin.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Boy Brow ($16; glossier.com)

Glossier Boy Brow

The most viral of any Glossier product, Boy Brow has earned a reputation for delivering fluffy, instantly groomed and slightly tinted eyebrows with just a few strokes. Think of a pomade for your brows. Its tinted wax thickens and shapes your hair, and subtly fills in your brows for a natural, full look. And with as little as one swipe of a brush, your groomed eyebrows will stay in place all day without stiffening or flaking.

This has been an especially key selling point for me, as I have particularly thick, unruly black brows that often have a mind of their own. I find that Boy Brow makes my eyebrows look more manicured (even when they aren't) by simply keeping them in place.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Pro Tip Liquid Eyeliner ($16; glossier.com)

Glossier Pro Tip Liquid Eyeliner

Even though I wear eyeliner nearly every day, I rarely apply it well. Smudging, uneven lines and fine gaps between the liner and by lash line are all part of the struggles I have with products and built-in applicators.

Glossier has righted these wrongs with its Pro Tip Liquid Eyeliner, a pen tool that can give you a precise swipe of eyeliner that lasts up to 12 hours. The tip is superfine (the brand says it's engineered to make the sharpest line possible) and an internal ball shaker helps ensure the formula flows evenly throughout the pen tip to prevent smudging.

I've owned plenty of eyeliner pens and pencils with tips that lost their precision after a few weeks, but I've been impressed with the Pro Tip after a month of testing. And since I gravitate toward more muted makeup looks, I love how just a quick swipe has a dramatic effect on opening my eyes. Don't worry if you prefer a bold cat eye; the eyeliner is buildable so your final look can be as muted or dramatic as your outfit.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Lash Slick ($16; glossier.com)

Glossier Lash Slick

I guess you can say Glossier has a gift when it comes to creating eye makeup products. Lash Slick is the most natural looking lengthening mascara I've ever worn. Period.

While it may not be your go-to for events or moments when you want a more dramatic look, it delivers on everyday needs. Its slick black formula creates a natural extension effect that can noticeably enhance your lashes. Plus, its flexible film-forming polymers curls and sculpts each lash without clumping.

Before Lash Slick and after Lash Slick

Let me repeat: Eyelashes with all of the height and none of the clump. It's by far the most no-makeup makeup product on Glossier's roster because, thanks to the brush's ability to coat every lash, it doesn't look like I'm even wearing mascara. As a bonus, I've found my mascara holds for a full working day (and then some) and my lashes hold their shape for up of 10 hours.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.