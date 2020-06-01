Attention, runners: Adidas is having a sale just for you

More people are taking up running since covid-19 has kept gyms and other workout facilities closed in many areas, and both novice and experienced runners know there's specific activewear that makes the activity much easier: leggings that don't wiggle down when you run, shirts that wick away sweat, layers to protect against wet rain, and more. But now, those who went from couch potatoes to 5K trainers back in March are contending with warmer temperatures when they jog, which likely requires a change-up in workout gear.

Luckily, runner-favorite company Adidas is offering serious discounts on everything running-related during the Best of Running Sale, which runs (pun intended!) from June 1 to 10. Pro tip: Just make sure to bring a mask with you and wear it if you're running around people — sure, it's annoying, but it could help keep those you pass by safe.

See below for a few of our top picks from this Adidas promo.

Pulseboost HD Summer.RDY Shoes ($99, originally $140; adidas.com)

Pulseboost HD Summer.RDY Shoes

Made with extra ventilation for running on city streets in high temperatures, these running sneakers will get you through the hottest of temps — even August in Manhattan. (The winter version is on sale, too.)

_______________________________________________________________________________________________

Run Tee ($15, originally $28; adidas.com)

Run Tee

Like your basic white T-shirt, but specifically for running. It's made from recycled fabric and has Climalite fabric that wicks moisture away from your skin.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________

Own the Run 3-Stripes PB Singlet ($15, originally $30; adidas.com)

Own the Run 3-Stripes PB Singlet

Sometimes a T-shirt isn't going to cut it in hot weather, and for those times, there's this tank. The singlet is breathable and moves with your stride, so you don't have that clammy feeling at the end of your 5K.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________

Run It 3-Stripes PB Shorts ($20, originally $35; adidas.com)

Run It 3-Stripes PB Shorts

Available in a variety of inseams and colors, these shorts were designed for jogging and sprinting in warm weather — and they're made from 100% recycled polyester.

Own the Run Tank Top ($15, originally $30; adidas.com)

Own the Run Tank Top

Made from moisture-wicking fabric, this lilac tank is easy, breezy and super cute, too.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________

Marathon 20 Shorts ($20, originally $30; adidas.com)

Marathon 20 Shorts

We love the retro look and the practical details on these shorts, like a high waist that stays put as you run and quick-dry fabric in case you get caught in a summer sun shower.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________

Own the Run 7/8 Tights ($29, originally $60, adidas.com)

Own the Run ⅞ Tights

If you prefer leggings even in the summer, this pair is specifically made to be breathable and help you stay cool as you rack up the miles.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________

Ultraboost Summer.Rdy Shoes ($119, originally $180; adidas.com)

Ultraboost Summer.Rdy Shoes

Ultraboosts are some of the best running shoes you can get (this author is on her second pair), and the summer version of them is $60 off during this sale. They're designed especially for running in hot weather and are built to be more breathable than your standard Ultraboosts, with special panels for ventilation. Plus, they feature the incredible cushioning this style is known for. These sneakers might just make those hot summer runs...pleasant?

For more great Adidas deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.