China gifted propaganda win as Trump's protest response undermines US efforts to protect Hong Kong

Analysis by James Griffiths, CNN

Updated 5:05 AM ET, Mon June 1, 2020

Protesters hold US flags and a banner calling for President Donald Trump to support a bill protecting Hong Kong&#39;s political freedoms during a march on September 9, 2019 in central Hong Kong.
Hong Kong (CNN)Protesters running amok. Innocent citizens under siege. Outside actors engaging in terrorist acts. Police struggling to maintain control and in desperate need of reinforcements.

That was how Chinese state media portrayed anti-government protests in Hong Kong last year, dismissing calls for greater democracy and an investigation into police brutality by focusing on individual acts of violence and property damage. The widespread unrest, and the prospect of more this year, has been used to justify a new national security bill that will be imposed upon the city by Beijing in coming months.
Washington has fiercely criticized that bill, moving to strip Hong Kong of its special trading status with the United States and threatening sanctions against officials involved in implementing the legislation. Throughout the protests in Hong Kong last year, the US was consistent in its support of people's right to take to the streets and have their voice heard, and that sporadic violence or illegality did not undermine the core demands or legitimacy of the movement.
Facing widespread unrest and public anger at home in the wake of the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis, the reaction from US President Donald Trump appeared markedly different.
    In a barrage of tweets over the weekend, Trump called protesters "thugs," accused "organized groups" of being behind the violence, blamed the media for fomenting unrest, called for the military to be deployed, and retweeted claims that those behind the unrest were "domestic terrorists."
    It was a response that might not have appeared out of place on the pages of China's own government-controlled newspapers, and did not go unnoticed by state media pundits and officials in Beijing, some of whom have publicly delighted in watching the unrest unfold in the US, sarcastically calling for solidarity with protesters and pointing out the alleged hypocrisy of their American counterparts.
    Protesters take a knee and raise their hands in the middle of Canal Street in a stand off with police at a rally on May 31 in New York.
    Protesters take a knee and raise their hands in the middle of Canal Street in a stand off with police at a rally on May 31 in New York.
    Firefighters extinguish a blaze that destroyed a KMBC vehicle in Kansas City, Missouri, on May 31.
    Firefighters extinguish a blaze that destroyed a KMBC vehicle in Kansas City, Missouri, on May 31.
    A young boy raises his fist for a photo by a family friend during a demonstration on May 31 in Atlanta.
    A young boy raises his fist for a photo by a family friend during a demonstration on May 31 in Atlanta.
    Protestors face off with police in downtown Santa Monica, California, on May 31.
    Protestors face off with police in downtown Santa Monica, California, on May 31.
    Demonstrators pray during a march on May 31 in Atlanta.
    Demonstrators pray during a march on May 31 in Atlanta.
    A police officer aims a nonlethal weapon as protestors raise their hands during demonstrations on May 31 in Santa Monica, California.
    A police officer aims a nonlethal weapon as protestors raise their hands during demonstrations on May 31 in Santa Monica, California.
    A man screams as he sees a policeman take a knee next to the White House on May 31 in Washington.
    A man screams as he sees a policeman take a knee next to the White House on May 31 in Washington.
