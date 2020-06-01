(CNN) Two Pakistani embassy staff accused of spying have been expelled from India, Indian officials said on Sunday.

"Two officials of the High Commission of Pakistan in New Delhi were apprehended today by Indian law enforcement authorities for indulging in espionage activities," a statement from the Indian external affairs ministry said.

The statement added that the officials had been declared persona non grata "for indulging in activities incompatible with their status as members of a diplomatic mission." They have been asked to leave the country within 24 hours.

Pramod Kushwaha, deputy commissioner of New Delhi Police's Special Cell anti-terror unit, said the two were "Pakistani nationals" who were engaging in "anti-India activities when they were apprehended." No further details have been provided clarifying what the alleged activities are.

The ministry also issued Pakistan's charge d'affaires with a demarche -- a formal diplomatic message -- lodging a strong protest against the two officials and asking to ensure that "no member of its diplomatic mission should indulge in activities inimical to India or behave in a manner incompatible with their diplomatic status."

