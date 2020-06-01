For the first time in 30 years, Hong Kong will not hold a mass vigil commemorating the Tiananmen square massacre

A candlelight vigil, held in Hong Kong's Victoria Park on Tuesday, remembered the victims of the 1989 massacre in Beijing's Tiananmen Square.

Photos: Massive Hong Kong vigil held 30 years after Tiananmen

The annual candlelight vigil has been taking place in Hong Kong's Victoria Park since 1990. The vigil calls for the release of all dissidents, rehabilitation of the 1989 pro-democracy movement, accountability for the massacre, the end of one-party dictatorship and the start of a democratic China.