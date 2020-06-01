Outcry after a Nigerian student dies from 'brutal attack' in church

(CNN) It should have been one of the safest places to seek refuge. Instead, Uwaila Vera Omozuwa was attacked as she studied in church, according to Nigerian police.

The 22-year-old died on May 30, just days after the brutal assault inside the church of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, or RCCG, in Benin city, a spokesman told CNN.

A Nigeria police spokesman described Omozuwa's death as a "brutal attack" in a statement and said the force would "bring the perpetrators of the callous act to book in the shortest possible time."

RCCG spokesman Olaitan Olubiyi said Omozuwa was a member of the choir who had studied privately at the church since lockdown measures due to the coronavirus pandemic were put in place in Nigeria in March.

"We are all devastated by her death. She decided to do some private studies during the lockdown because the church was peaceful. She's been taking the key from the parish pastor and returning it after her studies.

