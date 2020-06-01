Africa's tourism industry is preparing for a post-coronavirus era

Photos: The top 30 stunning locations in Africa The Great Migration, Tanzania: It's follow-the-leader time as wildebeests make a dangerous but necessary river crossing. Click through this gallery to see 24 more stunning locations you can visit in Africa: Hide Caption 1 of 30

Table Mountain, South Africa: They've got the table and the wine; you can provide the company. Find this gorgeous natural setting in sophisticated Cape Town. Hide Caption 2 of 30

Djmaa el Fna, Morocco: Could this be the world's most mesmerizing market? You're sure to be charmed beyond the snake charmers. Hide Caption 3 of 30

Sossusvlei Dunes, Namibia: Who knew sand could be stunning? Found in Namib-Naukluft National Park, this stark stretch is known for its large, red sand dunes and is one of Namibia's most popular attractions. Hide Caption 4 of 30

Mountain gorillas, Rwanda: It's one of the most rewarding encounters in the natural world -- a close-up meeting with Rwanda's mountain gorillas. Hide Caption 5 of 30

Victoria Falls, Zambia and Zimbabwe: In the 1800s, members of the Kololo tribe living in the area appropriately called it Mosi-oa-Tunya, "The Smoke that Thunders." Hide Caption 6 of 30

Spitzkoppe, Namibia: Don't get stuck between a rock and a hard place here, which is far too easy to do. But what an unusual sight it is. Spitzkoppe is a German word for "pointed dome." Hide Caption 7 of 30

Sahara Dunes, Morocco: You'll definitely have to empty out your shoes after a walk through the Sahara Dunes. This is one of the easier entry points into the wonders of the vast Sahara Desert. Hide Caption 8 of 30

Pyramids of Giza, Egypt: And you thought building your garden wall was hard work! These are so old that they were already ancient wonders and a tourist attraction to the Romans 2,000 years ago. Hide Caption 9 of 30