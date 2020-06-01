Africa's tourism industry is preparing for a post-coronavirus era

By Aisha Salaudeen, CNN

Updated 8:36 AM ET, Mon June 1, 2020

The Great Migration, Tanzania: It's follow-the-leader time as wildebeests make a dangerous but necessary river crossing. Click through this gallery to see 24 more stunning locations you can visit in Africa:
Table Mountain, South Africa: They've got the table and the wine; you can provide the company. Find this gorgeous natural setting in sophisticated Cape Town.
Djmaa el Fna, Morocco: Could this be the world's most mesmerizing market? You're sure to be charmed beyond the snake charmers.
Sossusvlei Dunes, Namibia: Who knew sand could be stunning? Found in Namib-Naukluft National Park, this stark stretch is known for its large, red sand dunes and is one of Namibia's most popular attractions.
Mountain gorillas, Rwanda: It's one of the most rewarding encounters in the natural world -- a close-up meeting with Rwanda's mountain gorillas.
Victoria Falls, Zambia and Zimbabwe: In the 1800s, members of the Kololo tribe living in the area appropriately called it Mosi-oa-Tunya, "The Smoke that Thunders."
Spitzkoppe, Namibia: Don't get stuck between a rock and a hard place here, which is far too easy to do. But what an unusual sight it is. Spitzkoppe is a German word for "pointed dome."
Sahara Dunes, Morocco: You'll definitely have to empty out your shoes after a walk through the Sahara Dunes. This is one of the easier entry points into the wonders of the vast Sahara Desert.
Pyramids of Giza, Egypt: And you thought building your garden wall was hard work! These are so old that they were already ancient wonders and a tourist attraction to the Romans 2,000 years ago.
Nyika Plateau National Park, Malawi: Malawi calling. Your dream escape awaits in this beautiful part of Africa's Great