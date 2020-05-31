Video appears to show NYPD truck plowing through crowd during protest

(CNN) New York police are investigating after a video appears to show a New York City Police Department truck plowing through a crowd during Saturday's protest.

The 27-second video, which was posted to Twitter, shows an NYPD truck in front of a crowd throwing objects at the vehicle. There is a barricade in front of the truck. The truck then appears to drive into the barricade, knocking over protestors. Screaming and yelling are then heard while a person is seen jumping on top of the truck. It's unclear if there were any injuries.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the incident is under investigation, but emphasized that the officers may have had no other choice.

"I'm not going to blame officers who were trying to deal with an absolutely impossible situation. The folks who were converging on that police car did the wrong thing to begin with, and they created an untenable situation," he said. "I wish the officers had found a different approach, but let's begin at the beginning. The protesters in that video did the wrong thing to surround that police car, period."

