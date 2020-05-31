New York police officers kneel with protesters

(CNN) In the midst of protests and destruction around the nation, a moving scene unfolded Sunday in New York when some of the city's police officers knelt with protesters.

Aleeia Abraham shot a video of the officers taking a knee during a march in Queens calling for justice for George Floyd , who died while being arrested in Minneapolis, and in protest of the senseless killings of other black people.

In the video, the protesters are kneeling and you can hear the crowd's surprise when some of the officers take a knee as well.

"I definitely didn't expect that," Abraham said. "I've never seen that."

As they knelt, one protester reeled off the names of other black people who had died, including Trayvon Martin and Ahmaud Arbery.

