New York City mayor's daughter arrested alongside protesters for 'unlawful assembly,' sources say

(CNN) New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's daughter was arrested during protests Saturday night, according to police sources.

Chiara de Blasio was arrested for unlawful assembly and was later released, police sources said.

CNN has reached out to Mayor de Blasio's office for comment.

Demonstrators at 5th Avenue during a protest over the death of George Floyd, on May 31, 2020 in the Manhattan borough of New York.

In New York, peaceful demonstrations were seen during the day, with protesters filming officers kneeling with them on Sunday. But when the sun went down, that's when burning cars and throwing objects at police took over.

