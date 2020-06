New York City mayor's daughter arrested alongside protesters for 'unlawful assembly,' sources say

(CNN) New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's daughter was arrested during protests Saturday night, according to police sources.

Chiara de Blasio was arrested for unlawful assembly and was later released, police sources said.

CNN has reached out to Mayor de Blasio's office for comment.

Her arrest comes as thousands of people are taking to the streets across the country in both peaceful protests and violent demonstrations against law enforcement over the death of George Floyd , an unarmed black man who was killed by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Protesters have been clashing with police in major cities like Los Angeles, Chicago and Philadelphia.

Demonstrators at 5th Avenue during a protest over the death of George Floyd, on May 31, 2020 in the Manhattan borough of New York.

In New York, peaceful demonstrations were seen during the day, with protesters filming officers kneeling with them on Sunday. But when the sun went down, that's when burning cars and throwing objects at police took over.

